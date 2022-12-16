LooksRare (LOOKS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.43 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. During the last week, LooksRare has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One LooksRare token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $76.51 million and $4.43 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LooksRare

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

