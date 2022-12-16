Loom Network Hits Market Cap of $59.10 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.0455 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $59.10 million and $16.61 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

