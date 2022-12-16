Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Short Interest Up 11.5% in November

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,470,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the November 15th total of 33,600,000 shares. Currently, 23.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Lordstown Motors Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 168,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,187,043. The company has a market capitalization of $286.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.15. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $4.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). As a group, equities analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lordstown Motors

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $3,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,502,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,730,078.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Lordstown Motors news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $3,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,502,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,730,078.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $1,124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,852,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,185,248.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,955,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,293,350 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 65.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 73.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Stories

