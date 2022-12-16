Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) EVP Ross W. Mccanless Sells 57,629 Shares

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $208.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.70. The stock has a market cap of $129.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $260.83.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Cowen started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

