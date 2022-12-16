Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $260.00 at UBS Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group to $260.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $231.79.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $208.02 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $260.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.70. The company has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

