Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Short Interest Down 28.9% in November

Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the November 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSHIF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lucero Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Lucero Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lucero Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.15 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 1.05.

PSHIF remained flat at 0.39 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.48. Lucero Energy has a fifty-two week low of 0.28 and a fifty-two week high of 0.78.

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

