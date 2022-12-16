LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 103,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 29,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 97,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 20,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYB. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.63.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE LYB traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $79.98. The stock had a trading volume of 39,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.98.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.