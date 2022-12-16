Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,517 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 58,371 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of Union Pacific worth $182,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Union Pacific by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific Trading Down 2.2 %

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.28.

UNP traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.80. The stock had a trading volume of 23,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.00. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

