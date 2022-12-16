MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Sells $2,439,500.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,439,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.74. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $80.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 133,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 333.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About MACOM Technology Solutions

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

