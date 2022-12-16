MAGIC Price Reaches $0.66 on Major Exchanges (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. Over the last week, MAGIC has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00003898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAGIC has a total market capitalization of $137.41 million and approximately $39.27 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MAGIC

MAGIC’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 207,000,244 tokens. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

