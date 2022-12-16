Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading Up 4%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) shares were up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 4,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,008,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Magnite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Magnite to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Magnite to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.17.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,430,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Avenir Corp increased its holdings in Magnite by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in Magnite by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 66,681 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magnite by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

