Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Down 28.4% Over Last Week

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $90.67 million and $428,095.15 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014059 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00042282 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005887 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020264 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00231157 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00002658 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $689,701.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

