Maker (MKR) Price Tops $574.71

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 16th. Maker has a market cap of $561.85 million and approximately $889,203.75 worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maker has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Maker token can now be bought for $574.71 or 0.03374457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $881.66 or 0.05173784 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.65 or 0.00490903 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,957.17 or 0.29106578 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.