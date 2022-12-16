Maker Price Hits $572.56 on Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $559.75 million and $16.37 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can now be purchased for $572.56 or 0.03388193 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maker has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $884.88 or 0.05227307 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00487463 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,889.23 or 0.28882437 BTC.

About Maker

Maker was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

