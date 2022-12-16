Manifold Finance Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last Week (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and $333,927.33 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for about $11.95 or 0.00070711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Manifold Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $884.88 or 0.05227307 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00487463 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,889.23 or 0.28882437 BTC.

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manifold Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manifold Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manifold Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manifold Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.