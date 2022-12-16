Manner Carrie Eglinton Purchases 625 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) Director Manner Carrie Eglinton bought 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.02 per share, with a total value of $109,387.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,106 shares in the company, valued at $368,592.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Repligen Price Performance
Shares of Repligen stock opened at $168.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.57 and a 200 day moving average of $191.59. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $274.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.04.
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth $202,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the third quarter valued at $288,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 40.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Repligen in the third quarter valued at $1,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.
About Repligen
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repligen (RGEN)
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.