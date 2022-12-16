Manner Carrie Eglinton Purchases 625 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) Director Manner Carrie Eglinton bought 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.02 per share, with a total value of $109,387.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,106 shares in the company, valued at $368,592.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $168.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.57 and a 200 day moving average of $191.59. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $274.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth $202,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the third quarter valued at $288,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 40.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Repligen in the third quarter valued at $1,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

