Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Short Interest Up 76.3% in November

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,175,100 shares, an increase of 76.3% from the November 15th total of 1,233,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21,751.0 days.
Mapletree Industrial Trust Stock Performance
MAPIF stock remained flat at $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79.
About Mapletree Industrial Trust
