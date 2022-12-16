Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Short Interest Up 76.3% in November

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,175,100 shares, an increase of 76.3% from the November 15th total of 1,233,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21,751.0 days.

Mapletree Industrial Trust Stock Performance

MAPIF stock remained flat at $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79.

About Mapletree Industrial Trust

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.

