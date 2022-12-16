MARBLEX (MBX) Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $42.54 million and $1.09 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00007000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $899.76 or 0.05343346 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.40 or 0.00489327 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,882.07 or 0.28992850 BTC.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,774 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.20545002 USD and is down -3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $952,989.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

