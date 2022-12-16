Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 298 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,058.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

VPL opened at $65.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day moving average of $63.52. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $80.19.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.