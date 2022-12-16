Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 860 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,786 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after buying an additional 2,472,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,502,578,000 after buying an additional 784,441 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $998,499,000 after buying an additional 9,143,601 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in General Motors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,955,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,216,000 after purchasing an additional 311,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in General Motors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $561,331,000 after purchasing an additional 157,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

