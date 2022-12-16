Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 50.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE CRM opened at $130.44 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $261.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.41. The firm has a market cap of $130.44 billion, a PE ratio of 465.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $349,117.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,898,048.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,722 shares of company stock worth $29,429,991 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.