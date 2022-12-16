Marcum Wealth LLC Has $622,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. American Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $106.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

