Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

Edison International Stock Down 1.4 %

EIX stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 148.15%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

