Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 229 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after purchasing an additional 824,915 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,063,000 after acquiring an additional 713,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $208.02 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $260.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.91 and its 200 day moving average is $194.70. The company has a market cap of $129.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

