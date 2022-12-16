Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 313 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,636 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $78.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.04. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $81.17. The company has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

