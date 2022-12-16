Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 4,742 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 205.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.91.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $157.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.28 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The stock has a market cap of $497.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

