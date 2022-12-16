Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 602 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CVS Health by 13.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $18,881,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $158,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.47. 219,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,733,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.27. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.11.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

