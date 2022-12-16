Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 74 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 235.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 13.3% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $183.57 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $191.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.