Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Short Interest Update

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the November 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Marimaca Copper Trading Up 1.4 %
OTCMKTS CROJF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.16. 319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516. Marimaca Copper has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CROJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Marimaca Copper from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marimaca Copper from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, October 14th.
Marimaca Copper Company Profile
Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties and projects in the United States and Chile. The company explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. Its flagship project is the Marimaca Copper project located in the Antofagasta Region of Chile.
