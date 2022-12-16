Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the November 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Marlowe Price Performance

OTCMKTS MRLWF remained flat at $9.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68. Marlowe has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $9.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Marlowe in a report on Monday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Marlowe

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

