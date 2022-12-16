Marotta Asset Management Acquires 38,826 Shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,826 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. 51.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Sweden ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $47.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36.

About iShares MSCI Sweden ETF

Ishares

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.