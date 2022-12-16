Marotta Asset Management Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $139.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.13 and a 200-day moving average of $136.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

