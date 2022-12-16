Marotta Asset Management Has $188,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Marotta Asset Management cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,467 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 87.0% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. 53.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $21.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.14.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.