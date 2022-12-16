Marotta Asset Management Has $5.73 Million Position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)

Marotta Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF comprises 1.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 11.56% of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $743,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $750,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $784,000.

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSEARCA:FLSW opened at $29.35 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52.

