Marotta Asset Management Sells 4,987 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Marotta Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 123.3% in the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 910,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 167.8% in the third quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 140,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 87,937 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $47.03 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $54.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average is $46.82.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.