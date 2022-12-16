Marotta Asset Management Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Marotta Asset Management trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECH. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,886,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,088,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 252,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 229,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 49,570 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ECH opened at $25.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

