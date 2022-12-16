Mask Network (MASK) Trading 19.4% Lower This Week

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for $2.73 or 0.00016186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a market cap of $186.27 million and approximately $96.10 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $899.83 or 0.05341459 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00490173 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,892.62 or 0.29042963 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

