Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.11.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $100.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $132.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

