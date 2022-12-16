Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Lifted by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 140.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 26,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 837,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,031,000 after purchasing an additional 78,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.48.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $346.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

