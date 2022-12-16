Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CJS Securities

CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Mativ Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MATV opened at $19.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.71. Mativ has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $32.03.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $674.10 million for the quarter. Mativ had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Mativ’s payout ratio is 96.39%.

In other Mativ news, Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,404.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 255,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,864.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mativ news, Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,404.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 255,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,864.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Cook purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,395.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,085.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,024 shares of company stock worth $493,085 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

Featured Stories

