Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.35

Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.35 and traded as low as $8.54. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 6,123 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $175.87 million, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.57.
About Maui Land & Pineapple
Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.
