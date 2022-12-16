Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.35

Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.35 and traded as low as $8.54. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 6,123 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $175.87 million, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC increased its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 593,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.