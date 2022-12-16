Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR – Get Rating) were down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$32.48 and last traded at C$32.60. Approximately 53,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 78,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.19.

Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

