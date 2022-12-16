MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP Sells $224,120.01 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $224,120.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,782.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
MaxLinear Price Performance
NYSE:MXL traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.91. 400,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,903. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average is $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $77.89.
MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $285.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.03 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 11.34%. Equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MaxLinear from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
