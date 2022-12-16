McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $287.48.

NYSE:MCD opened at $271.73 on Monday. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $199.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.60.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 76.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $425,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $2,260,000. LFS Asset Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,283,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 32.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 80.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,296 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 21,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

