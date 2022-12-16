Mears Group (LON:MER) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $195.54

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 195.54 ($2.40) and traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.45). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 197 ($2.42), with a volume of 369,042 shares trading hands.

Mears Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £221.43 million and a PE ratio of 985.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 191.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 195.55.

About Mears Group

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

