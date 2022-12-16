Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Insider Benjamin Ore Buys 12,823 Shares

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Ore acquired 12,823 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001.94. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23,082 shares in the company, valued at $18,003.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Medalist Diversified REIT Trading Down 0.6 %

MDRR traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 53,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,560. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $12.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

Medalist Diversified REIT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Medalist Diversified REIT

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 30,525 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

(Get Rating)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.