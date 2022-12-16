Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Short Interest Up 36.8% in November

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the November 15th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MBGYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded Mercedes-Benz Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from €75.00 ($78.95) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($94.74) to €80.00 ($84.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mercedes-Benz Group from €75.00 ($78.95) to €74.00 ($77.89) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mercedes-Benz Group from €91.00 ($95.79) to €95.00 ($100.00) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mercedes-Benz Group from €105.00 ($110.53) to €100.00 ($105.26) in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

MBGYY stock traded down 0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 16.46. 200,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,276. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 15.29. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 12-month low of 12.42 and a 12-month high of 25.00.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

