Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) shares were up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $123.15 and last traded at $123.06. Approximately 506,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 35,942,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on META shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Huber Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.49.

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.38.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total value of $49,853.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,250,087.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,702.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,523,329. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1,357.4% in the first quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Meta Platforms by 92.9% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 19,354 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Meta Platforms by 6.1% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,491 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

