Metahero (HERO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $532,869.58

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $18.33 million and approximately $532,869.58 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

HERO is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

