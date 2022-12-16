MetaMUI Price Reaches $0.13 (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 16th. MetaMUI has a market cap of $64.74 million and approximately $93,942.08 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

